WATCH: Internet amazed with Woman recreating Tamannah’s Kaavaalaa Hook step

Tamannah Bhatia and Rajinikanth starrer, Jailer’s first song named ‘Kaavaalaa’ was released on July 6. Since its release, the song has already gained massive fandom. Netizens are now posting their videos, grooving to the catchy beats of the song. The song has already got over 74 million views on YouTube.

Among hundreds of such videos, one has caught the eyes of netizens. The video is of a woman recreating Kaavaalaa’s hook steps. She is Priyanka Shenoy Menon, Miss India Kerela 2017. Earlier, Priyanka has already been crowned as Miss Kerela and Miss Beautiful skin. In the video, Priyanka can be seen wearing same costume as Tamannah’s. She could be seen dancing in front of a TV which played the same song; And what a sync it was!

In the caption, Priyanka only mentioned the name of the song, ‘Kaavaalaa’. Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared on July 19, the video of the woman recreating Kaavaalaa hook step has got over 21 lakh likes. The video has also garnered thousands of comments on the video. Netizens have bombed the comments section of the post with heart and fire emoticons. Some of the best comments on the post read, “Everything is perfect except hair colour otherwise we cannot identify who is tammana..”, “You just nailed the expression!” among several others.