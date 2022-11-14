Watch: Haryana couple marry their pet dogs as per Hindu rituals

In a bizarre incident, a couple in Gurugram, Haryana, married their pet dogs to a neighbourhood canine with proper Hindu rituals. The wedlock of the fury creatures included the traditional ‘pheras‘.

The dog owner told to news agency ANI that a ‘haldi ceremony’ was also organized for the dogs. Named Sweety and Sheru, the animals got married on November 14, 2022.

In addition to that, invitations for the wedding ceremony were also sent out. As many as 100 wedding invites were handed out in the neighbourhood.

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | ‘Sheru weds Sweety; Neighbourhood comes alive amid ‘furry’ wedding festivities in Gurugram, Haryana.https://t.co/60mW9P4V5d — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

The one-of-a-kind ceremony might have surely taken the residents of Jile Singh Colony in Palam Vihar Extension by surprise, yet a crowd did show up for the wedding. They attended rituals for the two dogs as ‘baraatis‘.

Savita, the owner of Sweety said, “I am a pet lover and, as a couple, we used to take care of pets. I do not have a child, so Sweety (the female dog) is our kid. My husband used to go to the temple and feed animals and one day a stray dog followed him and came to us three years ago. We named her Sweety.”