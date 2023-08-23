WATCH: Group of college students dances to ‘Malang Sajna’ amazes internet

If you are looking for something to cheer you up, then hold onto your hats because there’s a video that’s spreading smiles all over the internet! Yes, you heard it right. It’s a group of college students dancing to the tune of ‘Malang Sajna,’ and they’re nailing it with their awesome moves and happy expressions that have taken social media by storm.

In the viral video, students are dressed up in cool traditional outfits, and they’re dancing like pros to the song ‘Malang Sajna.’ It’s like they’ve practised forever to get their moves in sync.

The music for this catchy number is sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon.

This video was posted on Instagram on August 17 by the user named @yashviilad, and it’s already been seen over 10 million times! People have also been hitting that ‘like’ button like crazy. And in the comments section, folks are super excited. One person even said they were watching it over and over and wishing they could join in on the fun, even just once!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʏᴀꜱʜᴠɪ (@yashviilad)

“How cool is this! Our college fest gave us anxiety issues,” posted another.

“Yeh konsa college hai bhai (Which college is this),” wrote a third. “And my urge to recreate this on my farewell,” expressed a fourth. Many used heart emoticons to share their reactions. “I’m watching it over and over and wishing this would happen to me just for once,” commented an Instagram user.