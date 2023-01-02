Watch: Duo plays unique rendition of ‘Calm Down’ song on Tabla, Internet is impressed

Hollywood singers Selena Gomez and Rema’s latest duet ‘Calm down’ has sparked a new trend in the Internet. While many are coming up with interesting choreographies on the beats of this song, a duo has impressed the Internet with their delightful rendition of the song in Tabla.

The now-viral video posted on posted on Instagram by a user named @nihalsinghlive shows two men playing a unique rendition of the popular track ‘Calm Down’ in table. They can be seen standing in the middle of a basketball court with pairs of table placed on a table. While the original song is playing in the background, the duo can be seen playing the tabla at the same time. Adding their kick to the song, the presentation has won hearts online.

The caption of the post reads, “My brother @shobhitbanwait flew in for an all of 6 hours, and this is how we spent our time. FEEL THE VIBE #CalmDown.”

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIHAL SINGH (@nihalsinghlive)

So far, the video has garnered over 1 million views and tons of comments. One user wrote, “Anotha Bangaaa. What a layover!” and another comment read, “I just loved guys, Indian Classical music is beatable with any of World’s music, Rocking performance.”

“That’s why we INDIANS can blend in any culture” wrote a third person and a fourth praise read, “Just came across your video randomly and omg fell in love with this one!! Gosh you guys are talented man. love from Pk.”

Also Read: Watch: Woman sings soulful rendition of ‘Mere Naina Sawan Bhado’ while making roti