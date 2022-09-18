Watch: Dunzo agent delivers order while train leaves station, Internet remembers ‘DDLJ moment’

In today’s viral video, a Dunzo agent can be seen running to hand over delivery to a customer on a departing train. The incident reminded Internet users of the classic scene from the 1995 hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

In the ending scene romantic-drama, the female lead Simran (played by Kajol) runs on the platform to catch the train in which her lover Raj (played by Shah Rukh Khan) was leaving. Raj, who was standing at the train’s door, extends his hand to help Simran get on the moving vehicle.

In the now viral video shared on Twitter by Sridevi Sreedhar, the scene seems somewhat similar to the one in the movie. In the clip, the delivery person can be seen doing his job with utmost dedication as he runs in the platform to deliver the goods to the customer leaving in the train.

Watch Video Here:

So far, the video has garnered more than 13k views and tons of comments. While some were curious if the delivery agent was running late, others joked what if the customer had the order in COD.

Here are some comments:

oh was he running so late ? — Sanjay Lohia (@smlohia) September 16, 2022

Really Salute For That Person. Don’t have words to say. So proud to say as an employee. But don’t do this kind of work even though also company didn’t give anything. @mkstalin — SENTIMENTS YOUTUBE CHANNEL (@ayyasamy_ponraj) September 15, 2022

Think if the order was COD

Abhi part 2 bhi hoga fir !

😂 — Kunal Jain (@Mrkunal_jain) September 16, 2022