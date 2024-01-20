Viral video: Girls’ gang dance to “Dreamum Wakeupum” song; Internet grooves together

Dance reels have become quite common these days. Let it be users from big cities or small villages, everyone is into making reels. Adding to this, a video of five girls dancing to Bollywood hit “Dreamum Wakeupum” song from Rani Mukerji-starrer Aiyyaa movie is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by user @uday_singh_dance. In the clip, the group of girls dancing to the hit “Dreamum Wakeupum” song at a village background. The video has garnered over 3.3 million likes, while nearly 4 lakh Instagram users have liked the video.

The video has received a lot of comments. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “These girls are so freaking talented ❤️ more power to you babies.” Meanwhile, another person said, “You girls did not miss even single beat.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “The 1st girl seemed to be posessed 😂 but the girls are literally freaking talented😍.” Another person wrote, “Such graceful dancers!! Full power with expressions.” A fifth person added, “They all girls are professional dancer yrr.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “Nice and beutiful dance.”