Viral video: Girls’ gang dance to “Dreamum Wakeupum” song; Internet grooves together
A video of five girls dancing to Bollywood hit “Dreamum Wakeupum” song from Rani Mukerji-starrer Aiyyaa is going viral over the internet.
Dance reels have become quite common these days. Let it be users from big cities or small villages, everyone is into making reels. Adding to this, a video of five girls dancing to Bollywood hit “Dreamum Wakeupum” song from Rani Mukerji-starrer Aiyyaa movie is going viral over the internet.
The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by user @uday_singh_dance. In the clip, the group of girls dancing to the hit “Dreamum Wakeupum” song at a village background. The video has garnered over 3.3 million likes, while nearly 4 lakh Instagram users have liked the video.
The video has received a lot of comments. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “These girls are so freaking talented ❤️ more power to you babies.” Meanwhile, another person said, “You girls did not miss even single beat.”
Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “The 1st girl seemed to be posessed 😂 but the girls are literally freaking talented😍.” Another person wrote, “Such graceful dancers!! Full power with expressions.” A fifth person added, “They all girls are professional dancer yrr.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “Nice and beutiful dance.”
View this post on Instagram