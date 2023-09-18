Viral Video: Girl’s energetic dance to SRK’s ‘Chaleya’ in Movie Theater leaves netizens begging for an encore

The release of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest cinematic spectacle, ‘Jawan,’ on September 7, has set social media ablaze, with fans unleashing their inner dancers to groove to the movie’s infectious tunes. In the latest viral sensation, a spirited young girl’s dance to SRK’s ‘Chaleya’ track from the ‘Jawan’ film, right in the heart of a movie theater, has taken the internet by storm.

Captured in this viral video, the girl’s exuberant moves seamlessly sync with the electrifying ‘Chaleya’ beats blasting on the theater’s big screen, leaving countless viewers spellbound. The video, initially shared on Instagram by user @vaidehi_theperformer, has already garnered a staggering 105,000 likes and shows no signs of slowing down.

Directed by the acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Atlee, ‘Jawan’ made its grand debut on September 7, enchanting audiences in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. This adrenaline-pumping action thriller not only features the magnetic Shah Rukh Khan but also boasts a star-studded cast, including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, with a surprise appearance by Deepika Padukone.

At its core, ‘Jawan’ weaves a gripping father-son narrative, skillfully addressing a plethora of social and political issues through Shah Rukh Khan’s charismatic character. The film’s ensemble includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, and a cameo by the one and only Sanjay Dutt.

‘Jawan’ is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by none other than Gauri Khan, with co-production credits attributed to Gaurav Verma. This cinematic masterpiece delivers a captivating commercial entertainment experience, with Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, adding to the intrigue. Filming locations spanned Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad, offering a rich visual tapestry. Anirudh Ravichander, in his Bollywood debut as a solo composer, has crafted a mesmerizing musical score for ‘Jawan,’ elevating its appeal to even greater heights.

The explosive reaction from fans, exemplified by the viral dance videos, underscores the massive anticipation and excitement surrounding ‘Jawan’ since its release. Netizens are clearly on their feet, craving an encore of the Desi girl’s infectious dance moves to the ‘Chaleya’ anthem, making ‘Jawan’ an undisputed sensation of 2023.