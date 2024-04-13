Viral Post: Man shares son’s playschool fees of Rs 4.3 lakh, says it’s more than his entire education

Education has become expensive now. To prove this statement, a man shared the excessively high fees charged by his son’s playschool on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In the post, he stated that the yearly cost of his son’s playschool is greater than the total amount he paid for his own education.

Akash Kumar, a chartered accountant by profession, shared the screenshot of the playschool’s fee structure along with a caption that reads, “My son’s playschool fee is more than my entire education expense. I hope vo ache se khelna seekhle yaha!”

As per the viral post of the playschool fees, the payment structure for the educational institution includes a one-time non-refundable registration fee of Rs 10,000 and an annual recurring fee of Rs 25,000. Furthermore, there are four terms spanning from April 2024 to March 2025, each requiring a fee payment of Rs 98,750. Summing up all these components, the total fee for the academic year amounts to Rs 4.3 lakh.

After being shared on X, the post immediately grabbed attention of netizens. The viral post of the playschool fees has garnered over 1.9 million views, while over 14 thousand X users have liked the post.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “Many multinational companies are paying less than this as annual salary to freshers. I want AI to disrupt this industry.” Another person wrote, “Indian parents are programmed to think that expensive schools make their children super humans.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Chartered Helicopter ka cost bhi included hai?” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Must be a real high end fulltime play school in a posh locality in one of the top metros! Air-conditioned rooms and playground (?) food, creche till parents come to pick up…” A fifth person wrote, “Sir, he is now ready to take JEE mains and neet at the same time.” Another X user said, “This is close to my University and hostel fee I pay currently tho… Wondering what plus points it got to cost that much for playschool..”