Viral post: CEO’s email response to employee’s resignation letter sparks online debate

A CEO’s email response to an employee’s resignation letter is now going viral over the internet. The response has sparked outrage and criticism online. The screenshot of the email has been shared on Reddit by user 6rynn.

Taking over to the social media platform, 6rynn shared that they quit their job after their CEO became “verbally abusive” in the past month.

The post has been accompanied with a caption that read, “For the past year I worked at a company with a CEO who is extremely verbally abusive to all of her employees. She had insulted me to my face before, but I felt like the job was a good opportunity so I put up with these occurrences for a year.”

The user further mentioned, “Her temper became much worse in the past month and she began cussing me out.”

In the post, the user mentioned that the user decided to quit after 4 full days of being cussed out by the CEO of my former company. The user also shared that they stopped the CEO in the middle of insulting and swearing at her, and they verbally resigned.

“I told her I refused to be spoken to that way. She told me over the phone to get out, so I happily did. After I left, she called my co-workers and told them all to block me and never speak to me again. There is to be no communication with me. She also said that she “hoped that [I] was crying and upset when I left,” the caption read.

The post went viral and received over 14 thousand up votes. Reacting to the post, a user said, “She gave you her PTO? She owns the company. She can take off whenever she wants. It’s not like the owner is going to deny her a PTO request. “I also gave you the air in the office to breathe! I can’t believe you are so ungrateful. Most bosses would only give you nitrogen and make you pay for your oxygen! I gave you both, you ingrate!”

Meanwhile, another person wrote, “I don’t know who needs to read this but PTO is an agreement between an employee and an employer. The employer can “gift” as many PTOs as they want, and do not require PTO days to stop showing up to work if they want to. It’s their company. This person did not give you her PTO. You just got extra PTO days.”