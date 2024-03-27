Video of Tiger’s attempt to cross river at Sunderbans amazes internet, Watch

Tigers are one among the dangerous animals in the earth. However, it’s always a fascinating and once-in-a-lifetime experience to see a tiger in the wild. Imagine you are seeing a tiger and the big cat jump into the air, quite extraordinary experience right. Such a video of a tiger attempting to cross a river by taking a big leap is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS), officer Ananth Rupanagudi. In the clip, the tiger is walking towards a river at Sundarban National Park, West Bengal. After some time, the big cat takes a giant leap and lands on the other side of the river. The post has been accompanied with a caption that read, “In Sunderbans – over a 20ft leap from standing position – once in a lifetime shot! I know that this has gone viral but one can’t get enough of it!”

The video was originally shared on Instagram by wildlife photographer Harshal Malvankar. After being shared, the clip has collectively garnered over 6 million views and several reactions from social media users.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “Tigers mind their own business and are usually lone hunters. Hence not the king of the Jungle. But they are strongest and the most skillful in the cat kingdom. You can look it up. Amazing capture btw.” Another person wrote, “Agility and flexibility at the best.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Wow never seen anything like this before exceptional.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “”Imagine the strength required in those legs to push a 150-200kg+ animal so far, while gravity is actively doing its job.” A fifth person wrote, “Such a breathtaking capture! The Sunderbans are truly a unique gem. Enjoy every moment of this extraordinary experience.” Another X user said, “Majestic cat!! And these skills, in same manner are useful at B’luru Majestic as well.”