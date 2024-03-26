Girl throwing water balloons at man during holi celebration divides internet, watch

New Delhi: During Holi celebration in Delhi on Monday a girl threw a few water balloons from a building on a man who was coming out of a cab on the road. Following this, altercation goes on between the guardian of the kid and the man on the road. The video was put to social media platform and it has gone viral. Users have come up with different opinions. Some have supported the girl while some others advocated for the man.

The video was uploaded to Instagram by user @prohdiggy yesterday and so far it has garnered 633,946 likes.

In a long caption the user wrote, “This girl almost hit my laptop with a water balloon while I was getting out of the cab at my relative’s place…”

Internet was divided as Instagram users filled the comment section with their views. Some supported the act and some opposed.

“Just because someone is celebrating a festival , doesn’t give anyone the right to force anyone else to be part of it , against their will…” commented a user.

“Not every day is Holi so better to manage sometimes and if you know it’s Holi than cover your equipment if you have their worth…” wrote another user.

Watch the video here: