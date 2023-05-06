Video of girls dancing inside a moving train goes viral, netizens praise their confidence

In the days of social media, it’s obvious to see people dancing on streets, metros, platforms, and making reels, but have you seen people dancing inside a moving train? Yes, that happened. A video of a group of pretty girls dancing to a trending song while being seated on the berths of the coach has gone viral on social media.

The viral video was shared by Twitter user Vaidehi. Where a group of girls can be seen grooving to a trending song.

The clip begins with a girl starting with her first step to the song on the side upper berth of the coach. The camera then pans to a girl standing in the passageway and then to a girl on the left-hand upper berth. The other girls in the group then stand in the coach and gyrate to the music, which occupies an entire compartment.

“Bhai mere se train mein logo ke aage khana bhi khaya nahi jata (I can’t even food in front of people in a train),” read the caption of the post.

Bhai mere se train mein logo ke aage khana bhi khaya nhi jata😔😭 pic.twitter.com/esLxk9ymom — whydahi(Himesh’s version) (@vaidehihihaha) May 4, 2023

Soon after the video went viral, the clip received over 45k views and complimented the girls for their dancing. “Esa confidence kahan milega (Where can one get such confidence),” said another user.

A user commented, “I’m suddenly getting an urge to travel by train.”

Another comment read, “First metro, now this, seems like trains are the targets!”

The video, on the other hand, drew a slew of offensive and sexist comments due to the fact that it was shot in India, and women’s existence in the public sphere alone is enough to irk people.

Numerous misogynists poured in to express their disapproval of the girls’ spoiling of Indian “sanskaar” and alleged that feminism was to blame. A few even urged Railways to take legal action against such activities openly.