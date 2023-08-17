UP man buys ‘Magic Mirror’ to see people naked and predict future, Ends up losing Rs 9 lakh

In a truly bizarre turn of events, a 72-year-old man from Kanpur found himself swindled out of Rs 9 lakh by a trio from West Bengal. The victim, identified as Avinash Kumar Shukla, was taken in by the promise of a “magic mirror” that could supposedly reveal people in the buff and predict the future. The three culprits, Partha Singhray, Molaya Sarkar, and Sudipta Sinha Roy, were arrested by Nayapalli police in Odisha during the scam transaction.

A haul of items was seized during their arrest, including a car, Rs 28,000 in cash, five mobile phones loaded with videos showcasing the so-called mystical powers of the ‘magic mirror,’ and a stack of dubious agreement papers.

According to reports, Shukla became entangled in this peculiar plot through a mutual acquaintance. Posing as employees of a famed Singaporean company dealing in rare artifacts, the fraudsters coaxed Shukla into purchasing the legendary “magic mirror” for a staggering Rs 2 crore. They even spun a tale that NASA scientists in the US had employed this mirror.

To Shukla’s surprise, things fell apart when he reached a hotel in Bhubaneshwar, where the deal was to take place. He began to suspect foul play and demanded a refund upon realizing he had already parted with a hefty Rs 9 lakh.

Inspector Biswaranjan Sahoo, head of Nayapalli police station, remarked, “Having already parted with a hefty sum amounting to Rs 9 lakh, Shukla’s realization of the perfidious plot unfolded during the meeting at the hotel.”

In a separate incident, a Chinese national along with local accomplices in Gujarat crafted a fraudulent football betting app that scammed around 1,200 people. The scam amassed an astonishing Rs 1,400 crore in just 9 days. The alleged mastermind, Woo Uyanbe from China’s Shenzhen region, was operating the scheme from Gujarat.