UK gamer drinks 12 energy drinks in 10 minutes, hospitalized: Watch

A gamer from UK drank 12 energy drinks in 10 minutes. And the consequence was he had to get hospitalized. The incident came to light when one of the doctors who attended the UK man told about it in a YouTube video.

In a YouTube video titled, “A Gamer Drank 12 Energy Drinks In 10 Minutes. This Is What Happened To His Organs”, posted by user chubbyemu to YouTube the doctor shared stories of patients he and his colleagues treated. He narrated the chilling tale of ‘JS’, a 36-year-old lifelong gamer who ‘didn’t have any friends’ growing up.

As per reports the gamer nearly died in the hospital after drinking a dozen energy drinks in ten minutes. Ahead of the treatment in the hospital he did not informed the doctors that he had drank 12 energy drinks in 10 minutes.

It has been learnt that he downed the energy drinks to impress his colleagues.

Watch the video here:

(Video courtesy: Chubbyemu)