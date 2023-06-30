UAE astronaut’s photo taken from Space goes viral

New Delhi: Sultan Al Neyadi, an astronaut and flight engineer from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has tweeted a few photos that have been taken from space. Among others, he has shared the photo of Mecca from Space that has gone viral. It is to be noted that Neyadi is on a six-month mission on the International Space Station.

The UAE astronaut shared the image of Mecca from space and wrote in the caption, “Today is Arafat Day, a pivotal day during Hajj, that reminds us that faith is not just about belief, but also action and reflection. May it inspire us all to strive for compassion, humility, and unity. Here’s a view of the holy site of Mecca that I captured yesterday.”

Today is Arafat Day, a pivotal day during Hajj, that reminds us that faith is not just about belief, but also action and reflection. May it inspire us all to strive for compassion, humility, and unity. Here’s a view of the holy site of Mecca 🕋 that I captured yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mGI65NeEmh — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 27, 2023

Apart from the photo of Mecca, the astronaut also shared a stunning picture of Dubai and wrote in the caption, “Say hello to the place that is a microcosm of the world our stunning #Dubai as seen from space.”