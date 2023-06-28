Tomato price hike prompts meme-fest on social media

Tomato prices have suddenly hiked in markets across the country, ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kg. There are various reasons for the surge in tomatoes, including heavy rainfall, supply shortages, and heat waves. It became a serious concern among the common people.

As soon as news of the same spread on Twitter, netizens didn’t spend much time churning out memes regarding the matter. From using Deepika’s ek chutki sindur moment from the movie Om Shanti Om to using hilarious templates from Phir Hera Peri, the tweets were plenty.

We have compiled a few of them below. Have a look and enjoy.

A Twitter user named Chipmunk shared a picture of Nana Patekar from the movie Welcome and wrote in the caption, “#TomatoPrice are rising. All vegetables sellers now.”

A second user wrote, “Ek tamatar ki keemat tum kya jano, Ramesh Babu!!,” Along with Deepika’s picture from the movie Om Shant Om.

A third user posted a picture and wrote, “Mehenge itne ho Jo ki log kahe, Bhaisahab ye kis line me aa gaye aap?”

Another user shows, conversion of Tomato and Apple

This meme will leave you laughing out hard.

The current price increase is a major source of concern for consumers and may have a significant impact on inflation. It is uncertain whether tomato prices will remain high or whether fresh harvests will improve the situation.