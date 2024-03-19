This Automatic laddu making machine may surprise you, watch

This automatic laddu macking machine may surprise you, because which many can’t do even after putting their best effort, this machine does it hundreds of times in a day. We are telling about the tough task of making a completely round laddu.

There are many good cooks who can work with the ingredients properly but can’t make completely round laddus. And once the laddu is not round, it does not attracts foodies. After all for many food lover shape matters.

Yet, with this automatic laddu making machine the cook does not need to bother about the shape. Because this tough job will be performed by the machine. Apart from that the machine can produce much more number of well-shaped laddus in a day as compared to laddus made by humans. Besides, this will also be hygienic. There is no chance of any type of contamination once you keep the machine clean.

When it comes to laddu, many people recall popular comics character Chhota Bheem, who is very fond of laddus. In this fiction, he lives in Dholakpur who performs many difficult tasks along with his friends to keep their king and kingdom safe and secured. The interesting part is when he needs extra energy to fight with the robust enemy, he wants to have a few pieces of laddus.

User thefoodiehat shared a video of the automatic laddu making machine to Instagram in last February and many people liked the post. The caption of the post reads, “Most Hygiene Sweet Shop of India, From Goenka Sweets, Amritsar.”

While the post has so far earned more than 36k likes it has also garnered many interesting comments. Many of the users have mentioned about Chhota Bheem in their comments.

“Tuntun Maasi wants to know your location,” commented a user recalling another character of ‘Chhota Bheem’.

“Meri poori zindagi nikal gayi before knowing that this laddoo is also deep fried,” yet another commented.

“Chhota Bheem : Maharaj Iss yantr ko hame dholakpur mein sthapith karna chahiye…!!” another user commented.

Watch the video here: