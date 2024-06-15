Odisha I&PR department clarifies on circulation of fake news on liquor ban

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha I&PR department clarified on circulation of fake news on ban of liquor in the state, said reports on Saturday. The Information and Public Relations Department Government of Odisha clarified that, the news that all forms of liquor will be banned in Odisha is completely baseless.

The department wrote, “ସାମାଜିକ ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ପ୍ରସାରିତ ହେଉଥିବା ଏହିଭଳି ଫେକ୍ ନ୍ୟୁଜ୍ ପ୍ରତି ସଚେତନ ରୁହନ୍ତୁ। ସବୁବେଳେ ସରକାରୀ ସୂତ୍ରରୁ ପ୍ରଦତ୍ତ ତଥ୍ୟ ଉପରେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ବ ଦିଅନ୍ତୁ। ଏହିଭଳି ମିଥ୍ୟାଗୁଜବ ପ୍ରସାରଣରୁ ନିବୃତ୍ତ ରୁହନ୍ତୁ। ଏହା ବେଆଇନ ଅଟେ।” This roughly translated into, “Be aware of such fake news circulating on social media. Always focus on information provided by official sources. Please refrain from spreading such false rumours. It is illegal,” the Odisha I and PR department warned.

It is worth mentioning here that fake news on liquor ban in Odisha was being widely shared on almost all the social media platforms across the state.

Here is the tweet which clarifies the rumors:

