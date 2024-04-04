Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2024

Baba Vanga was a Bulgarian mystic who was best known for her ability to make predictions. Let us take a look at some of her predictions for 2024.

She died in 1996, but her predictions are still coming true to this day. She is well known for predicting the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the rise of Donald Trump, and solar storms in 2023.

If that was not impressive enough, some of her predictions for 2024 have already come true.

Climate Change

Scientific research shows that heat waves have increased by 67% compared to the last 40 years. The duration and frequency of the heat waves have also increased.

Terrorism and Biological Weapons

There have been plenty of terrorist attacks in 2024, with the largest one being in Russia. Vanga predicted increased terror activity in Europe and said a major country would be involved in testing biological weapons.

Economic Crisis

The United States of America is facing inflation along with other countries. Two of the biggest economies, the UK and Japan, are looking at shrinking economies.

Medical Advancement

Significant development has been made in curing diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s.

Cyber-Attacks

Cyber-attacks and security breaches have become an issue as a lot of sensitive and personal information has been leaked onto the dark web.

Putin Assassination attempt

Venga also predicted that Vladimir Putin would face an assassination attempt from a fellow Russian. So far, there have been 5 assassination attempts in 2024.

There are also a few predictions that are yet to come true like changes in Earth’s orbit and advancements in quantum computing.