People formed a queue behind a mannequin left at the ATM, watch video!

Causing impediments to any public service is not the best thing to do. As a matter of fact, sometimes it is illegal to do any such thing which can hamper the accessibility of people to certain services. However certain individuals don’t take this too seriously. They often play pranks in ways that might get in the way of the day to day activities of other people. Recently a video posted on Twitter showed somebody had left a mannequin before an ATM and people were queuing up behind it for the longest time!

The video shows that people are patiently waiting behind it for their turn. However, the man was taking an incredible amount of time to finish his transaction.

It was surprising that nobody had noticed how still the man standing in front of the ATM was.

Getting impatient, a man in the line eventually moved ahead to check on the individual to see why he was taking so long and discovered that it was a mannequin and not an actual person.

Even though the people waiting in line must have been really annoyed waiting all that time, they had a good laugh when they realised that it was a mannequin and someone had played a prank.

Watch the video here:

Man leaves a mannequin outside a Tesco cashpoint 😭 pic.twitter.com/CgYtG372RK — UB1UB2 Southall (@UB1UB2) September 30, 2022

