Shocking! Pakistani passenger creates ruckus mid air: Watch viral video

In a shocking incident, a passenger traveling on a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) started creating ruckus mid-air. A video of the incident has gone viral on all social media platforms.

Reportedly, the passenger was onboard the Peshawar-Dubai PK-283 flight on September 14. After the plane took off and stabilizes in the air, the man kept asking the flight crew to get him off the aircraft.

He got panicked and started punching seats and kicking the aircraft’s window, causing trouble to his fellow passengers. In the now viral clip, the flight attendants can then be seen trying to calm the man as he indulges in erratic behaviour.

Watch Video Here:

#Video A passenger created extreme trouble on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Peshawar-Dubai PK-283 flight as he suddenly started punching seats and kicking the aircraft’s window. pic.twitter.com/bUZ0ZTVNxw — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) September 19, 2022

As per a crew member in the video, the passenger removed some of his belongings and lied down on the aisle, blocking the passage and started giving Azaan (Islamic call to public prayer).

According to a report in ARY News, the man punched and kicked the seats and then laid down on the floor. He attacked the flight attendants as well when they tried to control him.

As soon as the flight landed in Dubai, the airport authority took the passenger into preventive custody and later deported him back to Pakistan. Reportedly, the PIA has now blacklisted the passenger.