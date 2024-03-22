Screenshot of flight ticket price from US to Mumbai for Rs 19,000 goes viral, Internet stunned

The flight ticket prices are sky high especially when you are planning to travel to any foreign country. However, a man discovered a steal deal for flight tickets where he saw the ticket price of the plane from Washington in US to Mumbai to be just Rs 19,000. Surprised with the ticket price, the man took to his social media and shared the screenshot of the deal.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, user @phalgun_g shared the screenshot of the flight ticket price. The post has been accompanied with a caption that read, “Washington to Mumbai flight for ₹ 19,000. How is this possible? Went until payment page. Includes regular two check-in baggage too!”

In the screenshot, the economy tickets price can be seen for the Washington to Mumbai route from a number of travel agencies. In the FlightNetwork, the price of the ticket is seen to be cheapest at Rs 18,770. Meanwhile, the flights on the same route were also available for just ₹ 19,332 on GotoGate and ₹ 19,815, on Cleartrip.

After being shared on X, the post has garnered over 1.9 lakh views while hundreds of X users have liked the post.

Reacting to the post, one user said, WOW ! GREAT ! – I have spent my lifetime earnings to make 9 trips with my wife from Bengaluru to San Francisco.” Another person wrote, “Just bought Mumbai mangalore return for 12k #fml.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Perhaps may be because hardly anyone can arrange for a visa within such a short span.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Hope the airline exists.” A fifth user commented, “Take screen shots and file a claim u shall win it for sure.” Another Xuser said, “Oh wow. Even the Air India is 30k… Informing my sis.”