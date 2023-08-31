Rover ‘playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama’ like a child, watch

New Delhi: The Rover is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama like a child. During Chandrayaan-3 Mission as per the latest update, the Rover is carrying out different types of experiments on the lunar surface.

Meanwhile the rover was rotated in search of a safe route and the rotation was captured by a Lander Image Camera. And such movement of the Rover has created a feel as if a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately.

It is to be noted that moon has different identifications for the humans in planet Earth. Especially in India moon is often referred as Chandamama. That means the moon is called our maternal uncle though for scientific reason moon is the Earth’s only natural satellite.

ISRO in its latest post on X platform has shared a video in which we can clearly see the movement of the Rover. And more or less it feels as though a child is playfully frolicking on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera. It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately. Isn't it?, ISRO captioned the post in the X (formerly Twitter) post.

