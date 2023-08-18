Realistic human dog costume wearing man earns surprising reactions from dogs, watch

A realistic human dog costume wearing man received surprising reactions from real dogs. The video has been uploaded to YouTube a couple of weeks ago and it has gone viral.

Reportedly, the man has spent lakhs of money to get a realistic human dog costume made for him. The video is all about the reaction that the costume wearing human got in his maiden public appearance. The video was shot when a reporter was making a video report on this.

As we can see in the video, the costume wearing man seems exactly like a dog. He is also seen behaving like a dog. If someone don’t have prior knowledge that this is not really a dog, then he/she can easily take the man in costume to be a real dog.

In the video when real dogs came across the artificial dog, they gave surprising reactions. They were not in the position to believe that it is a real dog, however the costume is so real, the dogs were as if struggling to come up with the opinion about whether it is a real dog or not.

Uploaded by user ‘I want to be an animal’ to YouTube, the caption of the video reads, “Dogs and people’s reactions to seeing a realistic dog costume!” The post has already garnered 7 million views in 4 weeks along with 10k up-vote likes.

The video even earned a number of comments. Here are some of the very interesting comments.

“Even the dogs know something ain’t right”, a user commented.

“You can always count on children and animals to be 100% genuine. I completely relate to the dogs’ reactions of “wtf is that creepy thing?!” lol,” another comment for the video reads.

Yet another user comments, “Imagine being on mushrooms or something and a dog waves at you like a human.”

Watch the video here:

Video courtesy: YouTube/ @I want to be an animal