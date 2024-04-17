Reaction of UPSC 2023 topper Aditya Srivastava after checking results goes viral, Watch

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results Civil Service Examination 2023 (CSE 2023) yesterday (April 16). This year, Aditya Srivastava secured All India Rank 1 (AIR 1). Amidst celebration, the reaction of Aditya while checking his scores is going viral over the internet and can make you cry.

The video has been shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by @UPSC_Notes. In the video, Aditya’s friends are seen celebrating his big achievement as they lift him up and walk around their hostel at the Indian Police Service Mess. It is worth mentioning here that Aditya is a resident of Lucknow and is presently undergoing training as an IPS officer in West Bengal.

After being shared, the video has garnered over 8.5 lakh views, while nearly 22 thousand X users have liked his reaction. The comment section is full of congratulations messages.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “Congratulations to him… He was preparing since 2017 and he made it…” Another person wrote, “Congratulations on securing AIR-1 in the IAS! Your hard work has truly paid off. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors!”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Congratulations sir 7 years of struggle finally pays off!!!” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Already IPS. Now cracking IAS.” A fifth person wrote, “This is what years of hardwork and patience looks like.” Another X user said, Congratulations to Aditya Srivastava.”

Apart from Aditya Srivastava, Odisha’s Animesh Pradhan secured second position in the list, while Donoru Ananya Reddy secured the third spot.

Notably, a total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for an appointment out of which 347 are from the General category, 115 are from EWS, 303 are OBC, 165 are SC, and 86 are ST. The commission has kept the result of 355 recommended candidates provisional.