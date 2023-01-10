Pic of 92-yr-old British Indian passport goes viral, netizens say preserve it

A man shareD a pic of his grandfather's 92-year-old British-Indian passport, and the post has captured a lot of attention online.

By Rachna
british india passport
Image credit- Twitter/Anshuman Singh

Time passes by and things evolve, modern era keeps indulging into new technologies and the the black and white is long gone. However, even though we weren’t present at the bygone era, when anything from the time comes to surface it leaves us feeling nostalgic. In light of it, a man shareD a pic of his grandfather’s 92-year-old British-Indian passport, and the post has captured a lot of attention online.

The passport issued in British India’s Lahore is surely a treasure trove, and if you are one of those interested in historical artifacts, then this is a treat for your eyes. Shared on Twitter by Anshuman Singh, the post includes several photos of a passport issued by the British Indian government.

The rare passport is the property of Singh’s grandfather and was issued back in 1931 when he was 31 years old. The piece of document has the official seal of the British government on the cover. It also allows the bearer to travel in the colony of Kenya as well as India.

While sharing the pics, Singh wrote, “My Grandfather’s ‘British Indian Passport’, issued at Lahore in 1931. He must’ve been 31 years old then.”

Take a look:

So far, the post has garnered more than 179.4k views and tons of comments. While some were amazed by the pics, many wanted the rare passport to be preserved properly.

One Twitter user wrote, “Wow, that’s some great history you have in your possession” and another comment read, “Wow that is good treasure and you can claim Lahore domicile anytime.”

One among the commenters, Rimpy Bergamo, also shared his grandfather’s prized possesion- passport with visa/arrival stamps from Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Bombay.

Here’s how other’s commented and Singh replied with more details about his grandfather and his love for Lahore:

