Woman gives passport for UK visa stamping, gets hotel bill of Rs 1 lakh

Mumbai: A complaint has been lodged by a 29-year-old woman after her passport number was used in a hotel of Ireland by an unknown person, for making a reservation in her name. She came to know about this matter, when she got a mail of 1234.38 EUR (apporx Rs 1,05,000)from a hotel in Dublin. As soon as she got the mail from the hotel, she reported this to the police.

The Samta Nagar police have registered an FIR. In her statement, the woman said that she has been studying and working in the Netherlands for the past three years. Her parents reside in Mumbai and are planning to migrate to the UK for higher studies.

She added, that she was in Mumbai and that her passport had gone for stamping for a UK visa. After getting a mail from the hotel chain, she got to know that, her identity was misused in Ireland. In the mail, the hotel thanked her for her stay and sent her a receipt of 1234.38 EUR which is approximately Rs 1,05,000. She dialed in a given phone number mentioned in the mail.

After contacting the hotel, she was informed that from November 27 to December 1, her passport number had been used for online reservations at their hotel.

She reached India for visa related work on November 10, and from November 25 to December 1, her passport had gone for visa stamping, the police said.

As soon as the FIR was reported, police officials started an investigation into the matter, and the firm VFS Global denied making any statement on the incident. “We can’t comment on individual cases without having access to concrete details,” it said.