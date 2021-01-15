People Were Making Videos Of Leopard Roaming On Road, Then What Happened Next Will Shock You; Watch Viral Video

Video of a leopard is going viral on social media and people across the globe are surprised to see it. In this video, a leopard is seen roaming on the road openly, around which there are many people and they were making videos of the leopard.

The viral video is said to be from Himachal’s Tirthan Valley. In the video, some people are trying to stay away from the leopard, while others are seen making videos of the wild animal by going near it.

The leopard also is seen behaving strangely as it plays with the people.

IFS Parveen Kaswan, has shared the video on his Twitter handle. “Not able to read behaviours of this leopard. Behaving strangely. People are not behaving better though. Videos circulating since evening. From HP,” he wrote while sharing the video.

“He looks a domesticated one. Maybe escaped from some estate. Some says it is from tirthan valley, HP. Not confirmed. But need more investigation,” he added.