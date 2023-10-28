People stand on line for hours to buy apartments worth Rs 2 crore in Pune, Watch

Pune: A video of people queuing outside a housing complex in Wakad area of Pune with intention of buying a new apartment worth Rs 2 crore is going viral over the internet.

The video, which garnered over six lakh view, captured the attention of many who questioned the fervor behind this pursuit despite the soaring property rates in megacities such as Pune, Delhi and Mumbai.

The video was initially posted by a user known as Ayeits_Ekant mentioning that the video was filmed near Wakad area. Reacting to the video, one user commented, “They are waiting as if something is going to be distributed for free.” While another pondered, “Why is there a sudden surge in demand? Something does not add up.”

Similar instances were recounted in other Indian cities, with one user recalling a similar scenario in Bengaluru where properties costing upwards of Rs 5 crore were in high demand. Another user shared a story of an Rs 8 crore property in Bengaluru that witnessed a massive queue, and the entire property was sold out within a few hours.

In recent years, real estate has become a prominent topic in social media and pop culture, with viral posts highlighting exorbitant rent for cramped apartments and the often unreasonable demands of landlords.