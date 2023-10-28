Viral Video: Massive lizard hidden inside hotel bathroom shocks guests

In a shocking incident that seems straight out of a horror movie, a giant lizard was discovered hiding in a hotel bathroom during a vacation in Thailand. The harrowing encounter was captured on video and shared on Instagram, leaving viewers startled.

The video, posted by an Instagram user sachin_skvlogs177, begins with a man cautiously recording the situation from behind a bathroom door. As the camera pans, a massive lizard is seen emerging from behind a table and eventually climbing onto the bathtub. In an attempt to capture the reptile, a hotel staff member can be seen using a towel, but the attempt proves unsuccessful.

In the Instagram caption, sachin_skvlogs177 wrote, “Thailand ke bathroom mein kiya ghus gyaa bhot bada sa (What is this massive thing that entered the bathroom of a hotel in Thailand).”

The post was shared on October 8 and has garnered over 18,000 views, along with nearly 500 likes. Numerous individuals took to the comments section to express their reactions and thoughts regarding the startling encounter.

Reacting to the video, an individual wrote, “New fear unlocked.” Another person shared, “This same thing happened to me as well!” A third commenter humorously remarked, “Imagine when you are on the toilet seat and this comes out.” One viewer humorously quipped, “Thailand trip cancelled.”

The video of the giant lizard in the hotel bathroom has left many with an eerie and unsettling experience, reminding us that unexpected encounters with nature can happen even during a seemingly peaceful vacation.