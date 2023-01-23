Pakistani girl dances to Ang Laga De song on sister’s wedding, video goes viral

Several dance videos from wedding ceremonies often surface online nowadays. However, some of them go viral for being different from usual. For a similar reason, a video in which a Pakistani girl dances to Ang Laga De song from the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela has captured the attention of Internet users.

The way the Pakistani girl dances to Ang Laga De song, the perfection in her steps, is a delight to the eyes.

Shared on Instagram by user Natalia Calling, the post features her showing off her killer moves in the popular track. In the clip, the model cum actress- as described in her bio, can be seen donned in a beautiful maroon lehenga decorated with gold assembles.

Natalia’s performance was a highlight of the ceremony, as she set the stage on fire with her on-point dance moves. While sharing the post she wrote, “Instagram wouldn’t let me upload the whole thing but this is my talented baby sister and I’m so so proud of her. So just wanted to share this moment with you all.”

Watch the Video Here:

So far, the clip has garnered more than 2.2 million views and tons of comments. Instagram users thoroughly enjoyed the girl’s performance and showered love on her in the comments section.

One person wrote, “She is dancing way better than our film heroines” and another comment read, “She’s is the clearly the MOMENT.”

A third user praised, “She’s not dancing, she’s living” and a fourth person commented, “The way she carried herself even after the lehenga was coming in between was just.”

“Beautiful body control she has + that lehenga must be heavy, and MAN, that is one elegant Pakistani wedding. Everyone’s looking like a star” and “Woah her moves in every beat ” were a few more statements among the comments.