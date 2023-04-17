Odia woman runs Manchester marathon of 42 km wearing a sari: Watch

Bhubaneswar: An Odia woman garnered appreciation lately for her unique effort as she ran 42.2 km wearing a sari. Odia woman marathoner Madhusmita Jena ran the Manchester marathon of 42 km wearing a pink Sambalpuri Sari.

It was of course a difficult task to run such a big distance wearing a sari but Odia woman Madhusmita Jena made it. She ran a full marathon. It was lauded as a ‘fantastic’ achievement.

Twitter user Rajesh Bhatt posted a few photos of the lady participating in the said marathon. He captioned the post, “A fantastic achievement for an #Odia marathoner from the UK, Madhusmita Jena, who ran the Manchester marathon yesterday 16 Apr “wearing a Sari”. Running a full marathon of 42.2 km is a hard task; running it in a sari makes it very very difficult. But Madhu ran the full distance.”