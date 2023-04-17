Baripada records highest temperature today in Odisha, Check list

Bhubaneswar: Baripada in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha recorded the highest temperature today on April 17 among all stations of Odisha. The town recorded 44.2 degree Celcius, which is a 6.1 degree C increase from the previous day.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar issued the list of temperatures recorded at different stations of Odisha today. As per this latest report, while Baripada remained at the top of the list with 44.2 degree Celsius, another 8 stations in the State recorded above 43 degree Celsius.

Boudh and Nuapada recorded 43.5 degree celcius, Jharsuguda boiled at 43.4 degree C, Talcher and Sambalpur recorded 43.2 degree C each, Titlagarh and Angul recorded 43.1 degree Celcius and Bolangir recorded 43.0 degree Celsius.

It is to be noted that 24 stations in the State today recorded temperatures above 40 degree Celcius.

Check the full list here

