Naked man fights with Las Vegas Police officer, steals his patrolling car, watch

New Delhi: A naked man was seen fighting with a cop in a recent video. He was reportedly fighting a cop in Las Vegas and managed to steal the police vehicle. The video has gone viral on social media.

X user Las Vegas Locally took to this social media platform and shared the video. The caption of the post reads, “Last night a naked man beat up a Las Vegas Metro Police officer and then stole his truck.”

As we can see in the video the naked man fights with the cop and runs into the police van. Though the cop follows him and tries to stop, the nude man manages to move away along with the vehicle.

Reportedly, the man drove the vehicle to some distance and hit it on a Ford Explorer vehicle. He was later arrested. He is reportedly now facing charges for robbery, driver disobeying a peace officer, endangering people and property and battery on a protected person.

