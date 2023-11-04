Chhattisgarh: BJP leader Ratan Dubey murdered by Maoists, watch

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh BJP leader Ratan Dubey was reportedly murdered when he was out for an election campaign. Reportedly, two unidentified Maoists attacked him with sharp weapons following which he succumbed to the injury.

Chhattisgarh: Narayanpur SP, Pushkar Sharma says, “BJP leader Ratan Dubey had gone for an election campaign…Two unidentified naxalities attacked him with sharp weapons…He was brought to the district hospital. Thereafter, the doctor declared him dead…An investigation is underway…” ANI informed in a X post on Saturday.

The BJP leader was murdered today in the insurgency-hit Narayanpur district.

On being asked about Naxal involvement, the IG said that a team has been dispatched to the location and anything in this connection will be clear after the probe.

