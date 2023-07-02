Mother’s heart-warming message to daughter’s PhD thesis goes viral

Parents are the biggest cheerleaders for their kids. Even if they are grown up, every small achievement of theirs makes parents proud. Something similar happened when a woman completed her Ph.D. thesis and shared the news with her mother over WhatsApp.

Madhura Rao, pursuing a PhD in food law and policy from Maastricht University in the Netherlands, shares a picture of her completed thesis with her mother. To which her mom replies, “It dosen’t make sense to me but it looks better than all the stars in the Milky way.” In another separate message, she also said, “so very proud of you.”

Madhura shares the heart-melting conversation with her mother on Twitter with the caption, “My mom is literally the best hype woman to ever exist.”

I sent the exact same message and image to my dad and he responded with “👍” — Madhura Rao (@madhurarrao) June 29, 2023

However, in contrast to her mother’s sweet response, Rao also shared how her father replied to the same message. In another tweet, she wrote, “I sent the exact same message and image to my dad, and he responded with a thumbs up.”

Since being shared, the tweet has gotten over 105.8K views and several comments. A user wrote, “Wow, your mom is a poet! That was beautiful response. Also, yay congrats!” Another wrote, “I have a Whatsapp group with my parents in it. I used to post accomplishments there and my dad would say something like ok go do your work while my mom will say oh looks great. Then she’d eyll at dad n he’d delete message and send a new one saying ‘good job.”

A third user wrote, “Completely real- Mom will say a lot and Papa will say one word.”