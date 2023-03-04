Monkey mourns death of woman in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur dist: Watch

Paradip: Monkey mourns death of woman by sitting near her dead body for hours. The incident took place in the Nuagan village under Nuagan panchayat of Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha on Saturday.

As per reports, Manju Das of this village was taken to Kujanga hospital following complain of chest pain. However, at the hospital the doctors announced her dead. Later, her body was brought to her house in Nuagan for the last rites.

In the house the body had been kept on the ground as per the last rites’ prescription when a monkey strayed to the house and reached near the body. As per the witnesses the langur set there for hours and cried like humans by holding the body with its hands. It did not moved from there for hours.

The heart breaking video has surfaced on social media that showcased the bond that a woman and the monkey shared with each other.

In the video the langur can be seen attending the funeral of a woman. The primate siting near the body of the man is seen trying to wake him up. Though it is a stray monkey it has been believed that the woman perhaps cared for it and used to offer food whenever it visited her residence. The monkey’s gesture surprised all the people who were present there at the funeral. The video has gone viral on social media.

Amid the crowd of mourning family members and relatives, the monkey was seen sitting near her body for about five hours. Even though some people tried to drive the animal away, the primate refused to leave. Interestingly, the monkey saw that others are lying over the leg of the body for some seconds as a token of love, the monkey also did so. Perhaps it thought that this is the human style of showing your love for someone after his/her death. The last rite of the woman was performed after the monkey moved from there.

Watch the video here: