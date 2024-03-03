Mom on Duty’: Polar bear rescues cub from drowning, Watch

YeA mother loves her child like no other thing in this world. Let it be human or an animal, mother’s love for her child has no bounds. They also protect them from every difficult and dangerous situation. In a similar instance, a video of a polar bear saving her cub from drowning is going viral over the internet and has won many hearts.

The video has been shared on social media platforms X (formerly known as Twitter) by Gabriele Corno. In the video, the bear cub can be seen tumbling into the water body after slipping from a rock. Following this, the mother polar bear immediately races to her baby’s aid and tries to save her child. She is seen jumping into the water and shows the cub how to climb out of danger. After this, the baby bear climbs back on the surface of the rock and walks freely.

The 13 seconds short video has gone viral over the internet and garnered over 1.15 lakh views while over 2 thousand X users have liked the video.

The video has been accompanied with a caption that read, “Mother Polar Bear dives into the pool to save her cub from drowning…and even teaches it how to climb to safety.”

The viral video has received a lot of comments. One user commented, “Whether it is an animal or a human, mother’s love is always unconditional.” Meanwhile, another person wrote, “Mothers do everything for their children.”

Reacting to the video another person wrote, “Mom on duty!” Another user commented, “Absolutely stunning video of motherly love!” A fifth person said, “A mother doesn’t think about when to go and save her little one. This moment is great.” While, another user commented, “The intelligence of animals never ceases to amaze me.” The comment section is full of heart emojis.