Cobra snake found on bed of house in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, watch

A cobra snake was found recently on the bed of a house in Bhadrak district of Odisha. A woman had slept on the bed but astonishingly the poisonous snake did not sting her. The incident took place in the Alli Nagar village of Dolasahi Panchayat under Tihidi Block of the district.

As per reports, a woman was sleeping on the bed in the house of Ananta Prasad Bhanja in Alli Nagar on Friday night. She suddenly awoke after hearing hissing sound of a snake. As she opened her eyes, she noticed a large cobra snake on the bed with open hood. Fortunately, though the snake was present close to the woman surprisingly it had not bitten the woman.

She ran away and alarmed the family members. After being alerted the family members as well as many others from the village rushed to the spot and noticed the poisonous snake. Astonishingly, despite presence of so much people the snake remained there in the same position for a while.

Meanwhile people also started worshipping the snake. It can be seen in the video that a woman is prostrating the snake while children and others offering pranam to the reptile.

The family members then called for known snake catcher Mirza who reached the spot and rescued the snake.

Watch the video here: