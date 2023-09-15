Models’ fight on mud at New York Fashion Week goes viral, watch

The Models at the New York Fashion Week have been seen engaged in a fight on a mud pit. Netizens have termed it ‘mud fight’. The video was uploaded to X platform on Friday and soon it went viral.

User Vanessa Friedman shared the video on her X handle (formerly Twitter) and captioned, “Then this happened at Elena Velez #NYFW”. Uploaded on September 13, the said post has so far garnered 970.4k views.

As we can see in the video, models are walking on a mud pit. After a few minutes, one of the models probably falls down and soon it was seen that almost all the models got engaged in a mud fight.

Watch the video here:

Reportedly, the models they were showcasing the new collection by Elena Velez in a mud runway.