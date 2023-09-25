Meet Vinod Channa, the man who helped Anant Ambani to lose 108kg in just 18 months

Vinod Channa, a fitness trainer based in Mumbai, has become a sought-after name in the world of celebrity fitness training in India. In a noteworthy mention, he was the one who helped Anant Ambani shed almost 108 kgs in 18 months. This incredible feat made Vinod Channa a star in his own domain.

What is even more interesting is that Vinod Channa was not always the fitness guru we know today. There was a time when he himself used to be quite ‘skinny’ and people used to tease him about it. In an interview, he opened up about having a tough time growing up. He even shared that he used to skip his meals to lose weight.

Before finding his calling as a fitness trainer, Vinod Channa worked odd jobs, including housekeeping and even being a security guard. However, realisation hit him one day ad he decided to transform his own physique. He began his own fitness training, and the rest as they say, is history.

Talking about Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa shared that Anant was super determined to lose weight. He shared that it was quite difficult as Anant had a habit of overeating and indulging in junk food. Vinod recalled preparing a rigorous diet and workout plan for him.

Anant Ambani is not the only high profile client on Vinod Channa’s list. He is also the personal trainer for well-known names like Nita Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Ananya Birla. He is also the trainer for Bollywood celebrities like John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty, Harshvardhan Rane, Vivek Oberoi, and Arjun Rampal.

From what the buzz says, Vinod Channa charges a whopping amount of Rs 1.5 lakhs for a total of 12 sessions.