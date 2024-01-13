Meet Dhiraj Takri, Odisha’s 12th Fail boy going viral for teaching English

Social media has appeared as a boom for everyone in the 21st century. Everyone has started showing their hidden talent in these platform. Meanwhile, after the success of the movie 12th Fail, another real life 12th fail is emerging with his exceptional English speaking skills over the Social Medias. The boy, identified as Dhiraj Takri, a 21-year-old youth of Odisha, has captured attention of the nation with his viral Instagram reels.

In the reels, Dhiraj Takri imparts lessons on spoken English with a flawless American accent. His videos have gained a lot of attentions earning him widespread recognition. Dhiraj’s unique approach to teaching resonated with a broad audience seeking to improve their spoken English skills.

Revealing about his language learning journey, Takri shared that he commenced his English studies in 2019. Reportedly, it took him about two years, starting in 2021, to get into a proper American accent.

Presently, the social media influencer creates videos that utilises memes and movie clips to teach people how to speak with a local accent. At the early stage of the posting contents in August 2023, he face trolling and negative comments. By now, the trolling and negative comments are hard to find in his creative videos.

Here is one among the viral video of Dhiraj Takri, which he has shared at his official Instagram account, @dhirajtakri. The video in which he teaches about what is the actual pronunciation of ‘of’ in American accent, has received over one million views and nearly 60 thousand likes.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Bhai tu genius hai genius…shakal se bhale hi mazdoor Lage but akkal me isro ke scientist se Kam nai…keep it up.” Meanwhile, another person said, “Bhai aap exact movie clips kaise le aate hu? Nice content btw.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “Truly an impactful video lesson for enhancing and boosting ‘English Pronunciation’. Thanks for sharing it, bro.” Another person wrote, “Keep making videos, it’s perfect. Congratultions in advance for 1 million subscribers.”