Mark Zuckerberg learns sword making in Japan, Watch viral video

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the tech giant Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, recently learnt how to construct a sword in an amazing demonstration of artistry and expertise. The tech giant CEO, shared the video of it which revealed he created katana- a traditional Japanese sword, which is renowned for its power and sharpness.

He made the sword from scratch with the help of a Japanese sword master. In the series of post shared on the official Instagram handle of Mark Zuckerberg, he is seen posing for a picture with the Japanese sword master in one of the images. In another picture displays the sword that Mr Zuckerberg made with the master’s assistance.

Meanwhile, in one among the visuals shared on the series of post, the master and the Meta Chief are seen striking specific areas on the steel to create a katana. In another clip, Mr Zuckerberg is shown using his brand-new sword.

Mark Zuckerberg has shared the post with a caption that read, “Really special afternoon learning about making katanas with master akihira.kokaji — thank you for sharing your craft with us!” So far the post has received over 3.4 lakh Instagram users’ likes.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Yoooo, that’s freaking awesome Mark!! How could I get my hands on one!?!?!?.” Meanwhile, another person said, “Omg you made a Samurai sword!?!?! How awesome. How long did it take to make?”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “You’re on the path to becoming a true ninja, first hand to hand combat you mastered now on the blade!” Another person wrote, “Being the goat entrepreneur wasn’t good enough. Dude is out here moulding fire.” A fifth person added, “Between this and cage fighting you are becoming every adult man’s hero.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “IDK how big of a Call of Duty fan you are, but with your current resources, do you have over/under odds of if you can hypothetically make a Wunderwaffe DG-2 or not?”