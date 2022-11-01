Man rescues huge King Cobra at the risk of his life, watch video

Noted snake catcher Sarpmitra Akash Jadhav of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra rescued a huge King Cobra, measuring approximately more than 13 feet length, at the risk of his life from Odisha.

According to the video which has been shared on his YouTube channel, Akash Jadhav and his team reached the Kusapanderi village under Odagaon Tehsil of Odisha’s Nayagarh district after getting information about the King Cobra.

After reaching the village, the snake rescuers caught the King Cobra from near the agricultural field of a resident of Kusapanderi village.

In the 18:37-minute-long video, it can be seen that the King Cobra repeatedly attempted to bite Akash Jadhav. However, he escaped by using his skills and experience.

The snake also tried to flee from the spot when the snake catcher tried to leave it so that the locals can see it. But, he caught hold of it and made the people aware of the snake and the power of its venom.

Akash Jadhav also requested the people not to kill when they see any snake, rather inform the local snake catchers so that the reptiles can be rescued.

Later, he rescued the snake in a forested area. However, the King Cobra spited out the rat snake before it went to the forest.

Watch the video:

