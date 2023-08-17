Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with a parachute, arrested

New Delhi: Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with a parachute. The man, said to be an expert climber managed to reach to the top of the famous tower by dodging security and parachuted from there. Though he landed safely he has been arrested for putting lives of people working below the tower or nearby in danger.

As per reports, the man entered the tower’s premises well before its official opening time. The official time of the tower is 8 am while he entered at about 5 am in the morning on Thursday.

Soon, the guards cited him and made effort to catch him. However, before he could be stopped, the climber reached the top along with a parachute in his backpack and jumped from there in a parachute.

The point from where he jumped is 330 meter tall. He jumped and landed in a nearby stadium. However, criminal charges have been filed against him. He has been arrested.

It is to be noted that the Eiffel Tower is the top tourist spot in Paris, the capital of France. It attracts huge number of spectators from across the world.

Reportedly, due to the incident, the opening time of the tower was slightly delayed today.