Lord Jagannath’s face seen in paratha in Odisha’s Cuttack dist, watch

Cuttack: In a miraculous incident, Lord Jagannath’s face like image has been seen in a paratha. The incident took place in Mahanga area of Cuttack district in Odisha. Following the incident, people are crowding the place to witness the divine miracle while devotees have started worshipping it.

As per reports, Roni, daughter of Hemanta Bag of Benupura village under Madhupur Panchayat in Mahanga Block has great devotion for God. Especially she often prays Lord Jagannath.

Roni was making paratha for the dinner yesterday which was the birth day of Lord Baladev Jew. As usual she was making parathas one after another. When she was making the third paratha she observed that in image resembling Lord Jagannath’s face was visible as she flipped the paratha after baking one side of it. She stopped making paratha and called others. Everybody there witnessed the face of Lord Jagannath that was clearly visible on the paratha.

Believing it to be a miraculous divine happening the people there kept the paratha on a brass dish and started worshipping it. Soon many others crowded the place to witness the divine miracle. Everybody worshipped it and prayed in front of it with folded hands while women gave ‘hulahuli’. A divine ambience has been felt in the house amid sound of hulahuli and Haribola.