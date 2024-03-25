Lion Rewa gives birth to 3 cubs at Nandankanan in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Lion Rewa gave birth to three cubs on Monday at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in the capital city of Odisha. All the three cubs are male.

As per reports, the seven year old Asiatic lion Rewa gave birth to the three cubs at the Nandankanan Biological Park. However, the mother lion did not take care of the new born cubs.

Reportedly, as the mother abandoned them, they were stabilised in the neonatal ICU. The three cubs are being hand reared now.

The total number of lions in Nandankanan zoo reached to 24 after birth of these three cubs.

PCCF Susanta Nanda took to X platform and informed about the guests at Nandankanan zoo. He termed the three new born cubs as Amar, Akbar and Anthony in his X post.

Earlier in 2022 Asiatic lioness Bijili gave birth to one live cub at Nandankanan Zoological Park.