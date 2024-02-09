Lion cub vs hyena: Lion cub surrounded by pack of hyenas calls mom for back up, watch

In a recent video which has gone viral now we can see the lion cub vs hyena fight. Surrounded by a pack of hyenas, the lion cub calls mom for back up.

The video has gone viral on social media. Posted to YouTube by user ‘Latest Sightings’ the video has garnered 48k views merely within one day. ‘Lion Cub Surrounded by Gang of Hyenas Calls Mom for Backup’, reads the title of the YouTube video.

In the interesting but chilling video we can see that a few lion cubs have perched on a tree. They are having a feast with a prey, probably an impala carcass. Meanwhile a pack of hyenas appears. When one of them tries to climb the tree to haunt the lion cubs one of the lion cubs jumps to the ground and faces off the hyena pack. Meanwhile the prey somehow drops from the tree and the hyena pack takes it. The hyenas compete among themselves to grab the prey while some of them try to frighten the lion cub. Meanwhile probably, the lion cub calls for help and their mother the lioness appears in the scene. It gives a brave fight against the pack of hyenas.

The video not only has grabbed a huge number of views in a short period, rather the same has also grabbed a number of interesting comments.

A user wrote, ‘Mom pays meat to save her cub’ Alternative title.’

‘Mum sacrifice kill for cub’s sake was apt title, in that poll you conducted,’ another user wrote.

‘Mom said take the food and leave my child Hyena thank you thank you,’ another user quipped.

Yet another user commented, “I’ve never heard an adolescent lion cub vocalize before, incredible how loud he is at that size.”

“Kinda reminds me of the scene in Lion King where Simba and Nala were at the elephant graveyard surrounded by the hyenas,” a user recalled.

“I love how brave the lion cub is. That stand off against 5+ hyenas is impressive,” praised a user in the comment box.

Watch the video here: