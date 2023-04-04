Cute lion cubs and baby hyenas play with bear cub at Nandankanan zoo in Odisha, Watch

Bhubaneswar: An adorable animal video has surfaced where two lion cubs along with two baby hyenas are playing with a bear cub. The rare scene has been witnessed at the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in the capital city of Odisha. And within no time the video has grabbed attention of a huge number of netizens who have filled the comment box with their joyous reactions.

Generally wild animals don’t make friendship with other wild animals. Rather at times they love to fight with each other. However, in this case the opposite happening has been witnessed.

As we can see in the video, two cute lion cubs, accompanied with two baby hyenas are running behind a bear cub.

As per reports, all these cubs have been kept in a common enclosure while one person has been put in charge of all of them. Prashant Gouda, who has earlier also been seen taking care of animals like family members, is in charge of these cubs. He has been taking care of the whole routine of a day of these cubs.

And this spectacular and adorable scene, which has been witnessed several times recently at the Nandankanan zoo is attracting visitors.