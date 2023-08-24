ISRO Chief and Team Dance in Celebration of Chandrayaan-3’s Historic Moon Landing, Video goes viral

In a momentous achievement, India’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon’s southpole, making India the first country to land on this uncharted lunar region. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is in high spirits as the team, led by ISRO Chief S Somanath, celebrates this remarkable feat with a joyful dance.

On August 23, Chandrayaan-3, a lunar exploration mission by ISRO, achieved a historic milestone by safely landing on the moon’s southpole. This triumph marks India’s distinct position as the first nation to successfully land on this unexplored lunar terrain. The achievement was met with jubilation and excitement at ISRO as Chief S Somanath and his team celebrated the achievement in a unique and lively manner.

In a heartwarming video that has gone viral on social media platforms, S Somanath and his team of aerospace engineers can be seen enthusiastically dancing to Bollywood tunes in celebration of Chandrayaan-3’s successful lunar landing.

The video, shared by the ‘Bollywood.mobi’ Instagram page, has garnered widespread attention and numerous views. Users flooded the comments section with praise for the ISRO team’s dedication and their choice of upbeat songs.

“Work hard and party harder is meant for govt officials also. Cheers to ISRO team for their super duper triumph,” commented one Instagram user, highlighting the team’s well-deserved celebration. Another user inquired about the song choice, writing, “Well deserved!! They have a very cool taste in songs..which song is this?”